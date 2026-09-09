Clean Energy Academy Programme launched in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Economic Cooperation Organization Clean Energy Center (CECECO) and Germany-based Renewables Academy AG (RENAC) have launched the Clean Energy Academy Programme in Azerbaijan to strengthen professional and technical capacity in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The programme is aimed at increasing the number of qualified professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to support Azerbaijan’s clean energy transition, according to CECECO.

The first phase will run from September to December 2026 and involve 20 representatives from Azerbaijan in a “Training of Trainers” programme. Participants will receive training in renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean energy technologies and renewable energy economics, while developing skills to deliver training in these areas.

The programme combines 50 hours of self-paced online learning with eight half-day live virtual training sessions. Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive trainer certification.

In the next phase, the trainers, in coordination with CECECO, will develop and deliver training programmes based on the needs of relevant institutions.

CECECO Executive Director Aysel Yagubova said the programme is designed to establish a sustainable national platform for professional education, technical training, institutional capacity building and knowledge exchange in Azerbaijan’s clean energy sector.

“Supporting the strengthening of local capacity and skills development remains one of the priorities of our social investment activities in Azerbaijan,” said Dr. Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli OBE, bp Vice President for the Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region. As Azerbaijan progresses towards its energy transition goals, the need for qualified local professionals who can contribute to expanding and transferring knowledge in renewable energy and energy efficiency is increasing further,” he added.

The project is being implemented as a social investment initiative funded by bp and its partners, with the aim of creating a sustainable pool of local trainers capable of independently delivering professional programmes in renewable energy and energy efficiency.