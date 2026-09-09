Uzbekistan attracts South Korean interest in energy, industry, construction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Fergana region is seeking to expand investment and trade cooperation with South Korean businesses, with companies from the two countries discussing potential projects in energy, industry, construction and cosmetics production.

This was reflected in the statment by the Fergana Regional Administration.

Fergana Governor Khayrullo Bozorov held talks in Seoul with executives of Wonvain Co., Ltd., Euro Rent-a-Car Co., Ltd., Geumchang Development, China Shanghai Qigu Investment Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Caihua Technology Co., Ltd. and KSW Co., Ltd., as well as representatives of the Association of Entrepreneurs and Economists of Goyang.

The meeting focused on expanding investment and trade and economic ties between Fergana region and South Korean business circles and developing new projects.

Representatives of the South Korean companies presented proposals for investment projects in Fergana covering energy, industrial production, construction and cosmetics manufacturing.

Fergana officials presented the region’s economic and investment potential, including its existing industrial infrastructure, free economic zones and small industrial zones, as well as conditions available to foreign investors.

“Fergana region is interested in developing long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation with South Korean companies and is ready to provide the necessary organizational and practical support for promising initiatives at every stage of implementation,” the regional administration said.

South Korean business representatives expressed strong interest in Fergana’s investment climate and available opportunities and indicated their readiness to continue discussions on the proposed areas of cooperation.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the sides to discuss potential projects in specific sectors and identify areas where direct business-to-business contacts could be expanded.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed to conduct detailed work on the proposals presented, develop specific investment projects and maintain direct contacts between Fergana officials and South Korean businesses.

The talks are part of Bozorov’s working visit to South Korea and reflect Fergana’s efforts to attract foreign investment and establish direct cooperation with international companies in sectors including energy, manufacturing and construction.