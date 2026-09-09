Ashgabat brings U.S. and Central Asia together for C5+1 talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Ashgabat hosted a C5+1 Secretariat meeting involving the U.S. and Central Asian countries, focusing on trade, transport and critical minerals.

This was reflected in a press statement issued by the Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry on September 9.

According to the Ministry, representatives of the five Central Asian countries and the U.S. discussed the further development of the C5+1 format and practical aspects of cooperation on regional priorities.

The Ministry noted that, in the course of the meeting, the parties reviewed the implementation of previous agreements and proposals for further expanding the multilateral agenda, as well as preparations for upcoming meetings and events.

"Particular attention was paid to opportunities for expanding cooperation in critical minerals, trade and transport. The sides also discussed developing contacts between relevant government agencies and expert communities.

The parties noted the importance of regular interaction within the C5+1 format "for the development of regional cooperation and promotion of joint initiatives," the ministry said.

The meeting outlined further steps for the Secretariat and preparations for activities planned under the C5+1 framework.

Meanwhile, the C5+1 format brings together the United States and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. It was established in 2015 as a regional diplomatic platform for addressing common economic, security and environmental challenges. The first ministerial meeting was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in November 2015, while a Secretariat was established in 2022 to coordinate priorities, communications and preparations for high-level meetings.

The agenda has expanded from its initial focus on security, economic connectivity and environmental issues. Recent C5+1 discussions have covered trade, transport and communication links, energy, climate and water management, regional security and investment. In February 2023, the foreign ministers agreed to continue work through groups on economy, energy and environment, and security, while highlighting the importance of strengthening trade and transport links. In September 2023, the first C5+1 presidential summit was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where the leaders committed to pursuing regional solutions to common challenges and delivering practical results.

The platform has also increasingly focused on regional connectivity and economic opportunities. Earlier C5+1 initiatives included projects on transport corridors, business competitiveness, energy and climate adaptation, while more recent discussions have addressed trade expansion and stronger links between Central Asia and external markets. The inclusion of critical minerals in the latest agenda adds another economic dimension, reflecting the region's growing importance in global supply chains.