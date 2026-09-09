Iran appoints new consul general to mission in Kapan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Iran has appointed a new consul general to its consulate general in Kapan, Armenia.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the Iranian MFA following a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and the newly appointed Consul General in Kapan, Davud Yaychi. Prior to departing for Kapan, Yaychi briefed the minister on his program and priorities in his new position.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, Araghchi underscored the importance of Iran-Armenia relations within the framework of Iran’s good-neighborly policy and emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral ties across various areas, particularly in the economic and consular spheres.

In 2022, Iran appointed Morteza Abedin Varamin as its consul general in Kapan.

In 2021, Iran decided to open a Consulate General in Kapan, Syunik Province, Armenia.