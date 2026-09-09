Kazakhstan’s Alatau City, South Korea ink deal on digital twin pilot project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Kazakhstan's Alatau City Authority and South Korean technology companies AST Holdings Co., Ltd. and ILJOO GnS Co., Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a pilot project using digital twin and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in Alatau City.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Alatau City Authority.

According to the information, the memorandum was signed in Busan on the sidelines of the World Smart City Expo.

'"Under the agreement, the parties will test technologies for collecting and synchronizing data on urban facilities, integrating utility infrastructure into a single system and using real-time data for city management. The pilot project will initially cover a limited area of Alatau City. Expert groups will determine the pilot site's location, the facilities to be connected, and the project's technical parameters," the statement says.

The digital twin will be developed alongside the construction of Alatau City, allowing its digital infrastructure to be integrated with the city's physical infrastructure from the early stages of development.

In the future, the system could be used for urban planning, traffic management, monitoring utility networks and assessing environmental conditions.

"For us, a Digital Twin is far more than a visual 3D simulation. We view it as the data-driven operating system for the long-term development of Alatau City. Building a smart city from the ground up gives us a rare institutional advantage: we can deploy modern digital architecture simultaneously with physical construction. Our key priority is transforming cutting-edge global expertise into applied solutions ready for effective scaling," Alatau City Authority CEO Alisher Abdykadyrov said.

AST Holdings specializes in three-dimensional digital models of cities and infrastructure by integrating geographic information system (GIS) and building information modeling (BIM) data with visualization, modeling and monitoring tools.

The company has participated in the development of South Korea's LX Digital Twin platform and the Digital Twin National Land pilot project. It also cooperates with Naver Cloud on a project to develop digital twins for five major Saudi Arabian cities - Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca, Medina and Dammam.

ILJOO GnS specializes in digitalization solutions for industrial and urban infrastructure based on artificial intelligence, IoT and digital twin technologies. Its projects include digital solutions for Busan Eco Delta City and Busan Smart City Lab, as well as smart manufacturing and industrial management systems.

Following the pilot testing, the parties will consider expanding the functionality of the Alatau City digital twin to other parts of the city.