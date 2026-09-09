Kyrgyzstan sums up reform to digitalize medical licensing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Kyrgyzstan has completed a reform to simplify the licensing of medical and pharmaceutical activities, reducing the license issuance period from 30 days to 6-15 days.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the results of the reform were reviewed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev during a staff meeting.

"The third reform involved simplifying the licensing process for medical and pharmaceutical activities.

Previously, obtaining a license required visiting government agencies in person and submitting documents in paper form. This created particular difficulties for entrepreneurs from the regions, who had to travel to Bishkek multiple times. Furthermore, the process entailed gathering additional documents and certificates," the statement reads.

The reform was implemented as part of the 100-day Government Accelerators program, which was launched on May 18, 2026.

As a result, entrepreneurs from across Kyrgyzstan can submit applications and required documents online, pay for the state service and track the status of their applications without visiting the Ministry of Health.

For this purpose, the Healthcare Licensing information system was developed and put into operation, with integration into state information systems.

Previously, obtaining a license required applicants to visit government agencies in person and submit documents in paper form. This created additional difficulties for entrepreneurs from the regions, who often had to travel to Bishkek.

Around 450 licenses and related documents are issued annually in the medical sector, while about 900 are issued in the pharmaceutical sector.

The reform has reduced the administrative burden on entrepreneurs, cut paperwork and made licensing services more accessible to businesses across the country.