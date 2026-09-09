Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss next steps in military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Pursuant to the bilateral military cooperation plan approved for the current year, the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan held “Staff Talks on Discussing Prospects for Cooperation in the Military Sphere.”

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting in the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the participants exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the advancement of military cooperation between the two countries and addressed matters of common interest.

It was noted that the meetings held between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan make a significant contribution to the exchange of experience between the two armies.

The meeting also included discussions on the draft “Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2027.”