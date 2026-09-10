Azerbaijan strengthens leadership role in climate change fight – Kenyan official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Azerbaijan is strengthening its leadership role in addressing climate change, Thomas Lelekoitien, a representative of Kenya’s Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, told Trend on the sidelines of Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026).

He said the event was important in terms of addressing climate change. “At this conference, we exchange experiences, discuss important issues and learn from experts. This is very important in addressing the global threat,” Lelekoitien said.

The Kenyan representative said that following discussions on climate change, the focus should shift to concrete action. “We need to move from planning to implementation in adaptation. This requires timely, adequate and predictable climate finance, capacity building and appropriate technologies,” he emphasized.

According to him, the impacts of climate change are already evident in the suffering and hardships faced by various communities. “The key issue now is to consider how we can address the challenges our communities are facing because of climate change. By taking the necessary measures now and allocating sufficient resources for this purpose, we must reduce the damage and human suffering in the future,” Lelekoitien added.

The Kenyan representative also assessed Azerbaijan’s role in the country’s climate agenda, noting that Azerbaijan successfully hosted COP29. “Azerbaijan is a very beautiful country. Its people are very friendly and hospitable. We highly appreciate this. We were here for COP29, and the event was very successful and productive,” he said.

Lelekoitien emphasized that Azerbaijan has taken an active stance in addressing climate change. “Azerbaijan is establishing itself as a country providing leadership on climate change issues. This is a very positive development,” the Kenyan representative said.