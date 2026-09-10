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Landmine blast injures ANAMA employee during demining in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

Azerbaijan News 10 September 2026 09:28 (UTC +04:00)
Landmine blast injures ANAMA employee during demining in Azerbaijan's Khojaly
Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. A landmine explosion occurred during demining operations in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly District, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

According to available information, the incident took place in the village of Dashkend, located within the district.

The explosion occurred in the presence of an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) who was carrying out demining activities in the area. As a result of the incident, the employee sustained injuries.

The injured individual was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway.

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