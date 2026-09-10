Kazakhstan, China advance $1.2B wind power project in Pavlodar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and the management of China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) discussed the progress of a project to construct a 1 GW wind power plant in Pavlodar Region.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

“During the working meeting, the sides discussed the current status of the project, as well as further steps for its implementation. The project is being implemented by SPIC jointly with Pavlodar Green Energy LLP in the area of Ekibastuz,” the ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the sides also discussed promising areas of energy cooperation and opportunities for implementing new joint projects.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed their interest in further cooperation on investment initiatives in Kazakhstan’s energy sector.

The project envisages the construction of a wind power plant with an energy storage system with a capacity of 300 MW/600 MWh. The volume of foreign direct investment in the project amounts to $1.2 billion. The wind power plant is scheduled to be commissioned in 2029.

Moreover, the project is expected to increase electricity generation from renewable energy sources and contribute to the stability of the regional power system.

According to the Ministry of Energy, electricity generation from renewable energy facilities in Kazakhstan amounted to 2.3 billion kWh in the first quarter of 2026, up 15% compared with the same period of 2025. Renewable energy generation is projected to reach 8.8 billion kWh in 2026.

Ten new renewable energy facilities are planned to be commissioned this year, including four wind power plants, five solar power plants and one hydropower plant. Their combined capacity will amount to 245 MW.

The share of renewable energy in Kazakhstan’s total electricity generation reached 7% in 2025. Kazakhstan plans to increase this share to 15% by 2030.