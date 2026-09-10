Pakistan aims to expand trade and transport links with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Pakistan sets goal to increase bilateral trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan to $200 million in coming years

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated this on September 2, during his talks with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov as part of his official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

"Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif confirmed his readiness to actively work together to implement all signed agreements and noted that dynamic political dialogue creates a solid foundation for further deepening trade and economic ties. In this context, he set a goal of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $200 million in the coming years and emphasized the focus on developing and strengthening transit corridors," the statement said.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan, for its part, offers Kyrgyzstan broad opportunities to open transport routes to its ports, including Karachi and Gwadar.

During the talks, the sides discussed in detail key areas of bilateral cooperation covering a wide range of priority sectors.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and implementing joint projects in the transport and energy sectors.

Furthermore, the leaders discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of virtual assets and emphasized the importance of deepening cultural and humanitarian ties to further bring the peoples of the two countries closer.

The Trend’s analysis indicates that Pakistan’s goal of increasing bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan reflects the growing focus of both countries on expanding economic ties and developing practical mechanisms for trade growth.

At the same time, the emphasis on transit corridors highlights the potential importance of Pakistan’s ports, including Karachi and Gwadar, for improving Kyrgyzstan’s access to international maritime trade routes. Developing efficient transport links could create additional opportunities for the movement of goods between Central Asia and South Asia.

The proposed expansion of trade and transport cooperation could also contribute to diversifying Kyrgyzstan’s external trade routes and strengthening its connectivity with South Asian markets. For Pakistan, closer transport and economic ties with Kyrgyzstan could support its broader efforts to expand commercial links with Central Asian countries.

Continued progress in transit infrastructure, logistics and bilateral trade mechanisms will be important for turning the countries’ stated ambitions into sustainable trade flows and concrete economic projects.