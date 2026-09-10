Uzbekistan’s transport services reach $10.2B in 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The turnover of Uzbekistan’s transportation services sector totaled 121.5 trillion sum (approximately $10.2 billion) in the period from January through July 2026, of which road transportation accounted for more than half of the sector's output.

This was reflected in the report by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the committee, transport services increased 14.3% year on year during the period, making the sector one of the major contributors to the country's overall market services growth.

Road transportation remained the largest segment, generating 63.7 trillion soums (around $5.3 billion) and accounting for 52.4% of total transport services. Other major segments included auxiliary transport activities at 15.4%, air transport at 14.5%, pipeline transport at 9.4%, and railway transport at 8.3%.

Trend's calculations show that road transport generated about 2.5 times more revenue than the second-largest segment, auxiliary transport activities. Road transportation alone accounted for more than half of Uzbekistan's transport services market, highlighting the dominant role of road logistics in domestic and regional connectivity.

In Trend's assessment, the structure of transport services reflects Uzbekistan's economic geography and trade patterns. The strong position of road transportation is linked to the country's expanding domestic distribution networks, cross-border trade activity, and the increasing movement of goods between regions. Growth in logistics, tourism and e-commerce has also contributed to rising demand for transport services.

The expansion of transport services also supports broader trade development. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $49.5 billion in January-July 2026, while market services totaled 802.5 trillion soums (approx. $68 billion), with transport remaining one of the largest service categories after trade, accommodation and food services, and financial services.

Furthermore, Trend's analysis shows that the dominance of road transport presents both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, the sector's scale indicates strong flexibility and accessibility for domestic cargo movement. On the other hand, a high reliance on road transportation increases the importance of improving logistics efficiency, expanding multimodal transport options, and upgrading infrastructure.

The relatively smaller shares of railway and air transport suggest additional room for development, particularly as Uzbekistan seeks to strengthen its position as a regional trade and transit hub. Expanding alternative transport modes could help improve connectivity, reduce logistics costs, and support international trade diversification.

Overall, Uzbekistan's transport services sector continues to expand alongside broader economic activity, reaching 121.5 trillion soums (about $10.2 billion) in the first seven months of 2026. The dominance of road transport underscores its central role in the country's logistics system, while future growth will likely depend on further infrastructure modernization and diversification of transport networks.