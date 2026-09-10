Turkish expert urges focus on building efficiency for climate goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Energy efficiency of buildings is a practical way to reduce energy demand, Deputy Director of the Climate Change Directorate at Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Tuğba Dinçbaş said during Baku Climate Action Week, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She noted that cities are one of the key areas of the global climate agenda, as they simultaneously face challenges such as rapid urbanization, growing energy demand, extreme heat, floods and other consequences of climate change. “Cities are also places where many solutions can be brought together. Viewing cities as integrated systems includes climate resilience and urban development, energy efficiency, electrification and access to financing, as well as stronger links between national plans and their implementation. Buildings are a central part of this agenda,” Dinçbaş said.

According to her, improving the energy efficiency of buildings is one of the most immediate and practical opportunities to reduce energy demand and emissions, while also contributing to greater resilience, affordability and quality of life. “During COP28, it was proposed to place building energy efficiency at the center of attention and move toward clear and measurable targets. The global ambition is to reduce the energy intensity of buildings by at least 20% by 2035 compared with the 2020 baseline level,” she said.

The fourth day of Baku Climate Action Week is being held today.

The event features discussions on climate action, energy transition, climate finance, sustainable cities, water resources, agriculture, digital technologies and other related areas.