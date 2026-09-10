IRU highlights Türkiye’s growing role in Middle Corridor logistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The strategic importance of the Middle Corridor is growing amid geopolitical tensions and disruptions in traditional supply chains. In addition to its important role in connecting Europe with Central Asia and China, Türkiye is strengthening its position as a regional logistics hub thanks to its access to Iraq, the Middle East, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

This was announced in a report published by the International Road Transport Union (IRU).

According to the report, IRU President Radu Dinescu, speaking at the 11th Economy and Logistics Summit in Türkiye, stated that geopolitical tensions and disruptions in traditional supply chains are increasing demand for faster, more flexible, sustainable, and predictable transport routes.

He noted that Türkiye is well-positioned in this changing landscape. The country connects Europe with Central Asia and China via the Middle Corridor, and also provides access to Iraq, the Middle East, and the GCC region via the Development Road and the Syrian route.

“The IRU supports the development of road transport corridors between Türkiye and Europe, extending to the Gulf countries. The project to build the Development Road through Iraq is viewed as an important strategic opportunity for establishing a fast land connection between the Gulf countries, Türkiye, and Europe.”

The implementation of the TIR (UN-backed Transports Internationaux Routiers) system in Iraq has improved the efficiency of this route. Since 2025, more than 5,000 TIR carnets have been used on the Iraqi route. Pilot TIR shipments from the Arar border crossing in Iraq have also demonstrated the route’s potential. For example, the delivery time for cargo from Gaziantep to Riyadh was 3.9 days, and to Medina—3.7 days.

The resumption of the Syrian route in 2025 also reestablished an important road transport link between Türkiye, Jordan, and the Gulf States. “The use of more than 5,000 TIR carnets on this route also attests to the high demand for trade and freight transport,” stated the IRU president.

Radu Dinescu emphasized that the Middle Corridor connects China and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian region and Türkiye, and its importance as an alternative route for trade between Europe and Asia is growing as companies diversify their supply chains.

According to him, Türkiye can further strengthen its position as a major logistics and transportation hub by making transportation along the Central Corridor faster, more digital, and more predictable: “IRU is collaborating with governments and customs authorities in this regard through mechanisms such as TIR, TIR Green Lanes, TIR-EPD, and eTIR. The goal is to reduce waiting times and unnecessary procedures at borders.”

Another important step in the development of digital connectivity along the Middle Corridor was the launch of the first eTIR operations connecting Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan via the Caspian Sea in July 2026.

According to the IRU, the organization was also recognized at the summit for its contribution to the regional transport and logistics sector.

The IRU President noted that the development of new transport corridors should not be limited to infrastructure alone but must be supported by efficient border procedures, digitalization, and harmonized regulations: “The organization will continue its work to transform the Middle Corridor, the Road to Development, and Syrian routes into fast, safe, and predictable trade routes based on TIR and digital trade facilitation mechanisms.”

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe, passing through a number of countries in the region. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, across the Caspian Sea, through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Central Corridor is a land route connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer sea routes.