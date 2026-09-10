Kazakh enterprises set to join new EAEU cooperation projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Kazakh enterprises will participate in new cooperation projects within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh government.

"The decisions were made at a regular online meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), with Kazakhstan represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin," the statement noted.

According to the information, one of the new cooperation projects involves the construction of a plant in Moscow Region to produce AKRUS paints and coatings. The facility is expected to produce coatings with higher resistance to corrosion and fire compared with existing analogues. The project is designed for five years and is scheduled to start this year.

The project participants will include Belarusian Research and Production Enterprise Orion-VK, Kazakhstan’s Asyl Construction LLP, which will supply part of the materials and technological equipment, and Russia’s AKZ Pokrytiya LLC.

Another new cooperation project involves the construction of a new mixing line at the Samara Gypsum Plant. The project is expected to increase annual production of dry construction and special-purpose mixtures by 75,500 tons. Kazakhstan’s Elita LLP will participate in the project by providing engineering and construction services, while Belarus will be represented by Remeza CJSC.

The projected economic effect for Kazakhstan’s budget from tax revenues generated by the project is estimated at around 180 million tenge (about $396,637).

Additionally, the government noted that in 2025, a cooperation project to produce agricultural machinery in Akmola Region was approved.

According to the Kazakh government, cooperation projects within the EAEU receive preferential financing through subsidized interest rates on loans provided for project implementation.

“The projects are designed to promote technological development and the creation of new production models, as well as expand trade and economic ties among the countries of the economic union,” the government said.

The Council also approved amendments to a number of documents concerning the agricultural sector, including changes to the methodology for field testing of crop varieties.

The sides also agreed to amend the Unified Quarantine Phytosanitary Requirements for regulated products and facilities at the customs border and within the territories of EAEU member states.

The amendments concern phytosanitary measures related to pepino mosaic virus, which affects tomatoes, peppers and eggplants. The requirement for the absence of the virus in such products will be removed provided that an adequate level of quarantine phytosanitary safety is ensured by the country.

The Council also decided to amend the list of regulated products subject to quarantine phytosanitary control at the customs border and within the territories of EAEU member states.

In particular, a phytosanitary certificate will no longer be mandatory for wooden packaging and securing materials if they bear the marking stipulated by the Unified Requirements.

The amendments are aimed at creating more favorable conditions for the production and trade of the relevant products across the EAEU.

The Council also approved amendments to the Customs Union technical regulation “On the Safety of Toys.” The amendments establish mandatory requirements for toys intended for children under 14 and are aimed at protecting consumers from misleading product information and preventing the circulation of toys that do not meet established safety standards.

The sides also discussed and adopted decisions on a number of other procedural matters concerning various sectors and the activities of the Commission