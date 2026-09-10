TOYO sees AI, digital engineering potential in Turkmenistan projects (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. TOYO Engineering sees potential for applying AI and digital technologies in future industrial projects in Turkmenistan.

The Japanese company declared this in an exclusive interview in response to Trend's inquiry about the potential use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in its projects in Turkmenistan.

According to TOYO, the company is already using AI and digital technologies in its industrial projects, including for project execution and plant operations.

"TOYO is already applying AI and digital technologies to both project execution and plant operations. Our publicly disclosed initiatives include an AI-based system for identifying potential construction-schedule risks during the plant design stage, as well as DX-PLANT™, a cloud-based service that combines industrial IoT, AI-based data analysis and remote monitoring to support plant operation, anomaly detection and predictive maintenance," the company said.

The company said these technologies are used to support plant operations, anomaly detection and predictive maintenance.

"Under our Medium-Term Management Plan 2026–2030, we intend to expand the use of digital transformation and AI to strengthen EPC execution, risk management and plant lifecycle services," TOYO said.

The company believes these capabilities could be relevant to future projects in Turkmenistan, particularly in the modernization of existing facilities.

"These capabilities could be relevant to future projects in Turkmenistan, particularly for modernizing existing facilities, improving operational reliability and energy efficiency, and supporting operation and maintenance," the company noted.

At the same time, TOYO said that the specific application of such technologies would depend on the requirements of each project.

"Any specific application would be tailored to the client’s requirements and the conditions of the project," the company added.

TOYO Engineering Corporation is one of Japan's leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, founded in 1961 and positioning itself globally under the concept of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community." The company specializes in gas processing, petrochemicals, fertilizers, power infrastructure, hydrogen, carbon management, and other industrial projects, while also expanding digital engineering and sustainability-oriented solutions across its international operations.

Turkmenistan has become one of TOYO's longest-standing markets in Central Asia. In 2018, the company completed the Kiyanly Polymer Plant for Turkmengaz, delivering a gas separation unit, a 400,000-ton-per-year ethylene plant and an 80,000-ton-per-year polypropylene plant using its proprietary COREFLUX technology. Since 2025, TOYO has been carrying out a major overhaul of the Kiyanly complex together with Türkiye's Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri, while in February 2026 the partners signed a second-phase cooperation memorandum with Turkmenhimiya. Earlier this year, TOYO President and CEO Eiji Hosoi described Turkmenistan as one of the company's main partners during talks with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.