Uzbekistan, IsDB advance major investment projects across key sectors

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Uzbekistan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) discussed advancing priority investment projects in water, agriculture, transport infrastructure, energy, education and healthcare.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, following a meeting between Minister Laziz Kudratov and Hammad Zafar Hundal, the newly appointed head of the IsDB Regional Hub in Almaty.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, Kudratov congratulated Hundal on his appointment and wished him success in his new role.

The meeting focused on the implementation of priority projects and further development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the IsDB. The discussions covered several sectors identified as important areas for joint investment and development.

Particular attention was given to projects related to water and agriculture, transport infrastructure, energy, education and healthcare.

“The parties reaffirmed their readiness to further expand cooperation, promote new investment initiatives and implement joint projects,” Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss the next stage of cooperation between the Uzbek government and the development bank, including potential new investment initiatives alongside projects already being advanced.

The IsDB has been a development partner for Uzbekistan across infrastructure and social and economic sectors, while the latest talks highlight the focus on projects with practical development outcomes.

The sides expressed readiness to maintain close engagement and continue working on new initiatives aimed at strengthening the partnership.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan continues to attract financing and investment for infrastructure, agriculture, energy and social-sector projects, while working with international development institutions to support economic development and modernization.

Furthermore, the sides agreed to continue cooperation on expanding engagement, developing new investment initiatives and implementing joint projects across the identified priority sectors.