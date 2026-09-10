Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 10.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 4 currencies fell compared to September 9.

The official rate for $1 is 1,629,244 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,894,334 rials. On September 9, the euro was priced at 1,888,746 rials.

Currency Rial on September 10 Rial on September 9 1 US dollar USD 1,629,244 1,624,371 1 British pound GBP 2,207,198 2,199,693 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,010,518 2,007,759 1 Swedish króna SEK 169,703 169,457 1 Norwegian krone NOK 177,059 175,650 1 Danish krone DKK 253,418 252,660 1 Indian rupee INR 17,124 17,132 1 UAE Dirham AED 443,633 442,307 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,272,821 5,258,657 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 587,827 585,842 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,061,313 1,053,183 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 207,756 207,148 1 Omani rial OMR 4,235,495 4,223,001 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,179,998 1,178,806 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 951,637 950,988 1 South African rand ZAR 101,567 101,567 1 Turkish lira TRY 33,607 33,527 1 Russian ruble RUB 19,065 18,785 1 Qatari riyal QAR 447,595 446,256 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 124,228 123,974 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,352 13,309 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,175,951 1,172,506 1 Saudi riyal SAR 434,465 433,166 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,333,096 4,320,136 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,288,460 1,284,162 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,324,905 1,321,702 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 49,610 49,404 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 776 774 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,069,744 1,070,246 1 Libyan dinar LYD 257,395 256,573 1 Chinese yuan CNY 242,829 242,035 100 Thai baht THB 4,950,579 4,938,592 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 400,715 399,782 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,215,735 1,211,159 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,297,946 2,291,073 1 euro EUR 1,894,334 1,888,746 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 357,848 357,729 1 Georgian lari GEL 626,445 624,483 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 93,100 92,387 1 Afghan afghani AFN 24,805 24,810 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 531,981 528,423 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 958,379 955,512 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,607,511 2,602,746 1 Tajik somoni TJS 176,499 175,722 1 Turkmen manat TMT 464,392 464,359 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,999 2,002

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,894,334 rials and $1 costs 1,629,244.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,34-2,37 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,72-2,75 million rials.