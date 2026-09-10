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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 10

Economy News 10 September 2026 09:29 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 10
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 10.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 4 currencies fell compared to September 9.

The official rate for $1 is 1,629,244 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,894,334 rials. On September 9, the euro was priced at 1,888,746 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 10

Rial on September 9

1 US dollar

USD

1,629,244

1,624,371

1 British pound

GBP

2,207,198

2,199,693

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,010,518

2,007,759

1 Swedish króna

SEK

169,703

169,457

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

177,059

175,650

1 Danish krone

DKK

253,418

252,660

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,124

17,132

1 UAE Dirham

AED

443,633

442,307

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,272,821

5,258,657

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

587,827

585,842

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,061,313

1,053,183

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

207,756

207,148

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,235,495

4,223,001

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,179,998

1,178,806

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

951,637

950,988

1 South African rand

ZAR

101,567

101,567

1 Turkish lira

TRY

33,607

33,527

1 Russian ruble

RUB

19,065

18,785

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

447,595

446,256

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

124,228

123,974

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,352

13,309

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,175,951

1,172,506

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

434,465

433,166

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,333,096

4,320,136

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,288,460

1,284,162

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,324,905

1,321,702

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

49,610

49,404

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

776

774

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,069,744

1,070,246

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

257,395

256,573

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

242,829

242,035

100 Thai baht

THB

4,950,579

4,938,592

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

400,715

399,782

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,215,735

1,211,159

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,297,946

2,291,073

1 euro

EUR

1,894,334

1,888,746

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

357,848

357,729

1 Georgian lari

GEL

626,445

624,483

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

93,100

92,387

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

24,805

24,810

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

531,981

528,423

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

958,379

955,512

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,607,511

2,602,746

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

176,499

175,722

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

464,392

464,359

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,999

2,002

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,894,334 rials and $1 costs 1,629,244.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,34-2,37 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,72-2,75 million rials.

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