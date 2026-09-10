Azerbaijan reviews progress on Green Energy Space strategy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The next meeting of the “Green Energy Space” Working Group, established to ensure the implementation of measures envisaged under the “Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022–2026” and to coordinate the activities of relevant state institutions, was held.

This was announced in a statement published by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry, chairing the meeting, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev stated that implementing measures under the “Green Energy Space” objective contributes not only to strengthening energy security but also to mitigating the impact of climate change and ensuring environmental protection.

He noted that reforms in the electricity and gas supply sectors, the modernization and expansion of power grids, the introduction of advanced equipment, and the construction of new substations and power lines are improving the quality and reliability of energy supplies.

According to Valiyev, expanding the use of renewable energy sources, increasing energy efficiency and improving energy management systems are creating conditions for strengthening energy security, diversifying energy sources, reducing energy costs and losses, and enhancing economic competitiveness.

The meeting continued with a presentation by Deputy Chair of the Working Group and Deputy Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) Ramil Huseyn, who presented a report on the results of monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of relevant measures under Goal 5.2 of the “Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022–2026” — “Green Energy Space” — for the first half of 2026.

Huseyn provided information on the work carried out, the results of monitoring and evaluation, as well as progress indicators related to the implementation of measures against the established target indicators.

During the meeting, members of the Working Group shared their comments and proposals regarding the report. The participants reviewed the planned activities for 2026 related to measures nearing completion, discussed further steps, and issued relevant instructions to ensure the full and effective completion of the measures, as well as the timely and comprehensive preparation of the final report for the upcoming period.

Alongside the Ministry of Energy and CAERC, the “Green Energy Space” Working Group includes representatives of the Ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport, Finance, and Emergency Situations; the State Statistics Committee; the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture; the State Customs Committee; SOCAR; the Central Bank of Azerbaijan; Azerbaijan Investment Holding; the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences; the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan; as well as Azerenerji OJSC, Azerishig OJSC and Azeristilikteсhizat OJSC.