Turkmenistan, France discuss expanding trade-economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Turkmenistan and France discussed expanding trade-economic cooperation.

This was reflected in a statement by the Turkmen MFA following talks between Minister Rashid Meredov and newly appointed French Ambassador to country Alain Grand.

According to the Ministry, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Turkmen-French relations, with particular attention paid to activating political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction within international organizations.

The Ministry noted that, in the course of the meeting, the parties also expressed interest in further expanding practical cooperation and developing contacts in areas of mutual interest.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to make joint efforts to further strengthen partnership between Turkmenistan and France, the report says.

France has remained one of Turkmenistan's longstanding European economic partners, with cooperation centered on construction, energy, transport, aerospace and industrial technologies. French companies such as Bouygues, Vinci, Thales Alenia Space and TotalEnergies have been involved in major projects in Turkmenistan, while Bouygues has operated in the country for more than three decades and has built numerous landmark facilities in Ashgabat.

Economic contacts have intensified in 2025-2026. Chairman of the country’s Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's official visit to Paris in May 2025 resulted in a Turkmen-French Economic Forum, meetings with President Emmanuel Macron and the signing of nine cooperation documents covering energy, digital technologies, education and archaeology.

Earlier this month, a Turkmen delegation held talks in Paris with French companies and financial institutions, including Airbus, Thales, TotalEnergies, Bouygues, VINCI, Société Générale CIB and Crédit Agricole, with discussions focusing on investment, infrastructure and industrial cooperation.