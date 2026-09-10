Azerbaijan, EAPO strengthen cooperation on patent examination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Azerbaijan’s Intellectual Property Agency and the Eurasian Patent Organization have signed a memorandum on cooperation in patent searches and the examination of applications for granting patents for inventions.

This was reported by the press service of Azerbaijan’s Intellectual Property Agency.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Intellectual Property Agency Kamran Imanov and President of the Eurasian Patent Office (EAPO) Grigory Ivliyev.

Under the memorandum, the EAPO will have the opportunity to conduct patent searches at the request of the agency.

The agreement is expected to further strengthen cooperation in developing a unified expert framework in the Eurasian region and improving the quality of patent examination procedures.

Meanwhile, The Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO) is an intergovernmental organization established to administer the Eurasian patent system and promote cooperation in intellectual property protection. It operates under the Eurasian Patent Convention, providing a unified mechanism for obtaining patents across participating member states. The organization examines Eurasian patent applications and grants patents that provide protection in the participating countries. EAPO also supports cooperation among national patent offices and helps strengthen intellectual property systems across the region. Its activities contribute to innovation, technology development, and the protection of inventions across Eurasia.