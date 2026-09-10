Turkmenistan, EU discuss development of Trans-Caspian transport routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Turkmenistan and the European Union discussed the development of transport routes across the Caspian Sea to European markets.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the Turkmen government, following the meeting meeting between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and newly appointed EU Ambassador Luc Pierre Devigne.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, particular attention was paid to strengthening partnership in the transport and communications sector.

The sides considered the potential of routes running across the Caspian Sea to European markets and the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, noting their importance for mutual interests, the report says.

Meanwhile, the European Union has identified the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TITR) as a key route for strengthening transport links between Europe and Central Asia. The corridor connects Central Asia with the South Caucasus and Europe through the Caspian Sea, with Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi International Sea Port forming one of its important links. The EU is working with Turkmenistan to improve infrastructure, logistics efficiency and regional economic integration along the route.

The EU's engagement has increasingly focused on turning the corridor into a more efficient trade route through infrastructure investment, improved logistics and digitalization. In February 2026, the European Commission published a study identifying investment needs along the Trans-Caspian route, including transport, trade, energy and digital connections. The EU said trade on the corridor had quadrupled since 2022 and could increase further with targeted investment.

Turkmenistan has also been involved in efforts to improve the corridor's operational efficiency. In March 2025, Turkmenbashi hosted a UNECE seminar on trade and transport facilitation along the Trans-Caspian Corridor, focusing on digitalization of multimodal data and document exchange. In September 2026, TRACECA and UNECE held another seminar on developing a digital multimodal Trans-Caspian Corridor, with participation from the European Commission and other international partners.