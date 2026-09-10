Grave traffic violations drop by 31% across Yango Ride's markets, new Safety Report finds

The newly presented ride-hailing service's report links reductions in safety-related incidents to updated privacy technology, anti-fraud systems and 24/7 emergency response across MENA, Africa, South Asia and Latin America.

Yango Ride, a ride-hailing service and part of the global tech company Yango Group, today published its Safety Report, documenting the technology, support systems, and community programmes that make mobility experience safer for passengers and partner drivers across more than 25 countries in MENA, Africa, Latin America and South Asia.

Key results: 2024–2025

Reported grave traffic violations decreased globally by 31% — from 9.83 to 6.76 per million trips. Reported reckless driving incidents declined in every reporting region: by 38% in Africa, 24% in Latin America, and 47% in the Middle East and South Asia.

Across global operations, an incident or near miss is reported on average once per 64,000 kilometres — roughly the distance of two round trips between Yango Ride’s geographically distant markets, Peru and Pakistan.

In the markets where Yango Ride rolled out privacy-protecting call technologies, post-trip contacts — a key indicator of off-platform disputes — decreased by 81% in Peru, 78% in Colombia, and 31% in Pakistan, as early data from 2026 demonstrates.

During 2024–2025, the service’s anti-fraud systems identified signs of possible fraud and blocked 17,275 passenger accounts globally — protecting partner drivers from potentially fraudulent or harmful interactions.

Urgent support operates 24/7 across all markets. In 90% of urgent cases globally, a trained specialist targets to make first contact within 5 minutes.

Technology across every stage of the ride

These results reflect a safety framework that operates before, during, and after each trip. Before a ride begins, identity and document verification — including driver’s licence checks, recurring selfie controls, and anti-fraud systems — determines who can access the service.

During the ride, passengers and partner drivers can access a Safety Center with an option to share route details with trusted contacts, contact urgent support in case of a conflict and use the SOS-button to contact local emergency services.

The driving style analysis and GPS speed monitoring identify repeated unsafe behaviour and trigger proportionate action, from warnings to removal from the platform after the ride. After each trip a partner driver and a passenger have an option to fulfill the form and give feedback on each other that influences their rating.

In-app calling and number masking keep communication within protected channels, so neither side needs to share a personal phone number. The reductions in post-trip contacts seen in 2026 in Peru, Colombia, and Pakistan reflect the direct effect of these technologies on unwanted contact after a ride.

“Yango Ride is a technology service built to make every connection between a passenger and a partner driver safer and more accountable. The results from 2024–2025 show that consistently applied technology — supported by human expertise and local knowledge — can deliver measurable improvements. Reported grave traffic violations dropped by 31% globally. Post-trip contacts decreased sharply in markets where we rolled out protected communication. These are not isolated results: they reflect a framework that operates before, during, and after every ride, across every market where we work. We will keep investing in prevention, detection, and support — because safety is a continuous responsibility, not a fixed set of features”, — comments Roman Karlash, Chief Executive of Yango Ride.

Beyond the app: partnerships and community programmes

Yango Ride’s safety results are not produced by technology alone. Across its markets, the service works with public institutions, road safety organisations, and local communities to extend the reach of its safety framework.

In Pakistan, an integration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority automatically transmits trip information and location data to police when a user contacts emergency services through the app, supporting a faster response on the ground. In Angola, a Memorandum of Understanding with the Integrated Public Security Center provides a structured channel for cooperation on relevant incidents. In Zambia, the Safer Journeys to School initiative — developed with the Zambia Road Safety Trust — introduced physical road improvements and safety education at five schools in Lusaka, reaching approximately 8,000 learners.

The full Yango Ride Safety Report 2024–2025 is available at [link].

Note on methodology: Figures for grave traffic violations and reckless driving incidents are based on classified passenger reports submitted through the platform’s in-app channels. Rates are normalised per million trips to allow comparison across periods and regions.

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About Yango Ride

Yango Ride is a ride-hailing service, part of the global tech company Yango Group, that connects users with local transportation providers and empowers drivers to find customers. Using advanced technologies, including mapping, navigation systems and smart order distribution algorithms, it delivers a cost-effective, convenient experience for passengers while optimising operational efficiency for partner drivers. Yango Ride operates across more than 25 countries in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and other regions.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is an international tech company, transforming globally sourced technologies into everyday services that are tailored to local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Yango Group provides its digital services, including mobility, delivery, foodtech, entertainment among many others, across more than 35 countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and other regions.

For more information please contact: [email protected]