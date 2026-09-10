President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of paper and hygiene products manufacturing facility in Garadagh district (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. On September 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a paper and hygiene products manufacturing facility owned by “Fabriora Group” Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the capital’s Garadagh district.

This was stated by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and founder of “Fabriora Group” LLC Ibrahim Uygur briefed the head of state on the facility’s operations.

The enterprise will manufacture paper and hygiene products, including baby diapers, various wipes, and detergents, using both domestic raw materials and imported supplies. Modern, highly automated production technologies from Germany, Italy, and Türkiye will be used at the facility, which covers an area of nearly 11 hectares.

In addition to meeting domestic demand, the products will be exported to Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Middle Eastern countries, and other markets. The facility is expected to provide permanent employment for 240 people.

The enterprise was privatized through an investment competition organized by the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy. The total investment value of the project is AZN 27 million.

Based on an investment promotion document, “Fabriora Group” LLC obtained exemptions worth AZN 1 million from VAT and customs duties on imported equipment.

One of the key directions of Azerbaijan’s economic policy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev is strengthening the country’s industrial potential and expanding competitive manufacturing. One of the outcomes of the industrialization process is the development of more sustainable production and supply chains in the country. Expanding local production creates opportunities not only to meet domestic demand and reduce import dependency, but also to increase access for Azerbaijani products to foreign markets.

Will be updated