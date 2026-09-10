Kazakhstan drives major upgrade of its road infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Kazakhstan has reconstructed and repaired 31,000 kilometers of roads over the past six years, including 12,500 kilometers of republican and 18,500 kilometers of local roads.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry, the work was carried out as part of the implementation of initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at developing the country's road network, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, from 2020 through 2026, the Ministry of Transport implemented a range of measures to develop and modernize Kazakhstan's road infrastructure.

During this period, major projects including Astana-Almaty, Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan, Merke-Burylbaital, Kalbatau-Maykapshagai, the Big Almaty Ring Road, Usharal-Dostyk, Kostanay-Denisovka, Podstepnoye-Fedorovka, Uzynagash-Otar and Petropavlovsk-the border with Russia were completed.

"The implementation of large-scale projects has not only made it possible to renew road infrastructure, but also reduce travel time and improve transport accessibility in the country's regions," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the share of the republican road network meeting regulatory standards increased from 89% to 93%, while the corresponding figure for the local road network rose from 71% to 91%.

At the same time, the length of four-lane roads nearly doubled, increasing from 2,300 to 4,400 kilometers.

The ministry said the work also significantly reduced travel times along major routes. Following road reconstruction and improvements to technical parameters, average speeds increased from 60 to 140 kilometers per hour on some sections, while travel times on several major routes were reduced by approximately half.

The development of the road network has also contributed to domestic tourism, according to the ministry. Road access has been provided to 24 tourist sites.

Roadside infrastructure has also expanded. A total of 412 roadside service facilities were built during the period under review, while the share of facilities meeting regulatory requirements increased from 66% to 94%.

Another area of development has been the expansion of toll roads. While tolling previously covered 700 kilometers of roads, the system now applies to approximately 6,200 kilometers, the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the development of the road network is also aimed at improving road safety, reducing travel times, and increasing access to tourist destinations and roadside services.