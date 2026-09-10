Korea’s aid-to-donor journey creates special bond with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. South Korea’s experience in transitioning from an aid recipient to an aid donor is similar to Azerbaijan’s development path and creates a special bond between the two countries, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan, Kang Kymgu said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the statement during a panel session titled “Partnerships for Sustainable Development and Effective Humanitarian Assistance,” held as part of the conference “Advancing Global Solidarity Through Humanitarian Assistance and Developmen Cooperation,” dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the founding of the International Development Cooperation Agency.

The ambassador noted that from the time it gained independence in 1945 until the late 1990s, Korea received a total of $12.7 billion in foreign aid.

“Foreign aid was an important resource for the Korean people, helping them meet their basic needs and maintain a minimum standard of living,” Kang Kymgu.

According to him, a number of important factors influenced the rapid transformations in Korea.

The ambassador noted that the Korean government systematically channels foreign aid to key areas such as compulsory education, export-oriented industrial infrastructure, and agricultural modernization.

“This approach ensures that every dollar serves as a catalyst for long-term self-sufficiency, rather than merely temporary aid,” he emphasized.

Kang Kymgu said that a strong commitment to poverty eradication and national development is accompanied by the resilience, discipline, and dedication of the Korean workforce to education and national productivity.

He added that the international community’s steadfast support during Korea’s most difficult times created a crucial opportunity for the country to lay the foundation for economic development.

According to the ambassador, through the strategic and effective use of foreign aid, the government and the people overcame difficulties and achieved rapid economic growth in conjunction with domestic development factors.

“In 2000, Korea officially and proudly graduated from the list of countries receiving official development assistance. The transition from an aid recipient to an aid donor is a unique experience for Korea and an advantage that many traditional donors do not have,” the diplomat said.

Kang Kymgu emphasized that Azerbaijan also has a similar advantage in this regard.

“Azerbaijan and Korea have different histories and different experiences. However, I believe that our shared journey of transformation from aid recipients to aid donors allows us to understand each other more deeply and creates a special bond between our two countries,” the ambassador noted.

He noted that the global economic and environmental situation, as well as the field of international development, are undergoing significant changes. Noting that regional conflicts have intensified in recent years, global crises have become more complex, and challenges have become more diverse, the diplomat pointed out that the burden of these crises falls primarily on the most vulnerable segments of the population.

The ambassador noted that global development financing has declined significantly.

“According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), total official development assistance (ODA) in 2025 fell by 23% compared to 2024. This is the largest decline on record,” Kang Kymgu emphasized.

According to him, a number of major donor countries are facing growing financial difficulties, which is affecting the priorities of official development assistance (ODA) in national policy.

“Today, ODA is under increasing pressure to demonstrate better results and greater effectiveness,” the ambassador added.

The ambassador stated that the Korean government is also seeking ways to enhance the effectiveness of official development assistance (ODA) and ensure that programs yield meaningful results, taking these changes into account.

He also noted that one of the Korean government’s top priorities is to continue responding to global crises and promoting inclusive values.

“To this end, the South Korean government will continue to address global challenges such as climate change, public health, and food security, as well as expand its humanitarian aid efforts. This includes strengthening partnerships with international organizations to address climate change and preparing to implement an agenda that goes beyond the Sustainable Development Goals,” the diplomat said.