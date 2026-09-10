Cargo ship with Azerbaijani citizens onboard comes under attack in Black Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. A foreign cargo vessel named TEDY, with Azerbaijani citizens among its crew, came under drone attacks in the Black Sea on September 9.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, Azerbaijani citizens Aslan Aliyev and Asim Gasimov were killed in the attack, while Imran Novruzov and Rauf Aliyev sustained injuries. The injured crew members were taken to a hospital in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently coordinating efforts with Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions, as well as the relevant authorities of the countries concerned. Following medical examinations and treatment of the injured citizens, measures are being taken to ensure their return to Azerbaijan and provide the necessary consular support, as well as to carry out procedures related to the deceased. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again urged Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from travelling to areas where military operations are ongoing or where the security situation remains unstable, from engaging in work activities in such areas, or from working on transport vehicles operating along these routes, including vessels.