Azerbaijan, China discuss development of energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Azerbaijan and China discussed development of cooperation in the field of energy.

This was reflected in the statement of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The discussions were held on 10 September 2026, during the meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Long Haiyang, Chairman of the Board of China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven (CC7), as well as delegation from China Development Bank, and Institute of International Energy Economics at the China International Culture Exchange Center.

During the meeting, it was noted that the developing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China across various areas, including energy and investment, creates favorable opportunities for expanding cooperation between SOCAR and Chinese companies and financial institutions.

The guests were provided with information on SOCAR’s development strategy, its ongoing energy projects and those planned for the future.

The parties discussed cooperation across various areas of the energy sector, including refining and petrochemicals, modernization of production facilities, as well as the development of green energy projects, innovation and digitalization.