Uzbekistan, South Korea seek stronger parliamentary, regional ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Uzbekistan and South Korea are seeking to strengthen interparliamentary ties and expand cooperation on smart cities, digitalization and regional development.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between First Deputy Chairman of Senate Sodiq Safoev and Song Seok-jun, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee of South Korea’s National Assembly.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the sides noted that Uzbek-South Korean relations have continued to develop on the basis of mutual trust, respect and long-term strategic partnership. They emphasized the importance of regular political dialogue and active interaction between the two countries’ parliaments.

Particular attention was given to strengthening contacts between relevant parliamentary committees and interparliamentary cooperation groups. The sides also discussed expanding the exchange of legislative experience on regulating new and emerging industries.

“The sides emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary contacts and expanding the exchange of legislative experience in new and promising sectors,” Uzbekistan’s Senate said.

The meeting also focused on the regional dimension of Uzbek-South Korean cooperation.

The parties expressed interest in expanding direct ties between regions of Uzbekistan and South Korea, particularly in the development of smart cities, digitalization of local government, infrastructure and small and medium-sized businesses.

Closer regional cooperation could provide additional channels for sharing experience and developing practical initiatives in areas linked to urban development and digital transformation.

The discussions reflect the broader scope of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea, with parliamentary cooperation serving as an additional mechanism for strengthening political dialogue and supporting bilateral initiatives.

The sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts between parliamentary institutions and developing cooperation between relevant committees and interparliamentary groups.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the parties emphasized the need to continue exchanging experience on legislative approaches to emerging sectors as both countries pursue digitalization and modernization of their economies and public administration.