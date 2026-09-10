AzInTelecom held training for media representatives (PHOTO)

“AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, organized a training session for media representatives titled “From traditional media to artificial intelligence.”

The training, attended by nearly 40 journalists, provided an overview of AzInTelecom’s activities in the field of digital services and its advanced technological solutions. Participants learned about the company’s strategic role in Azerbaijan’s digital development, as well as its national data centers, supercomputer infrastructure, and cybersecurity services.

The latest developments and functionalities within the SİMA ecosystem were also presented, along with the platform’s official mascot, Simi. This was followed by a training session for journalists focusing on the transition from traditional media to digital communication.

Held in an interactive format, the training provided participants with an opportunity to ask questions and engage in an extensive exchange of views. At the end of the event, a short quiz was organized for journalists, and the winners received gifts.

AzInTelecom’s initiative aims to enhance media representatives’ awareness of information and communication technologies, while also supporting broader media coverage of digital services and developments in this field in Azerbaijan.