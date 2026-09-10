IsDBI and Awqaf Mauritius Foundation organize International Waqf Conference to advance community empowerment and sustainable development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) and Awqaf (Mauritius) Foundation (AMF) successfully concluded the International Waqf Conference held in Port Louis, Mauritius, from 3 to 5 September 2026.

Organized under the theme “Reviving Waqf for Community Empowerment: Building Strong Waqf Foundations through Strategic Management, Good Governance and Sustainable Investment,” the conference provided a high-level platform to explore how waqf can be revitalized as a heritage institution and transformed into a modern driver of socio-economic development.

The three-day programme convened ministers and lawmakers, waqf founders and managers, diplomats, imams, legal practitioners, non-governmental organizations, community leaders, academics, youth representatives and members of the wider Muslim community. In addition to Mauritius, participants from Comoros, Madagascar, Malaysia, Singapore, Maldives, Mozambique, Reunion, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania and the United Kingdom attended the conference.

Participants examined the foundational principles of waqf, governance models, asset development strategies, investment approaches, practical solutions and examples, legal documentation and the role of waqf institutions in promoting transparency, accountability and long-term social impact.

The conference opened with a welcome address from AMF Chairman, Dr. Najmul Hussein Rassool, and speeches by the Honourable Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, and the Honourable Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands.

This was followed by a keynote address by Yahya Aleem ur Rehman, Head of Knowledge Leaders, IsDBI, on “Reviving Waqf: Unlocking a Heritage Asset for Impactful Socio-Economic Development.” Sessions over the first two days covered the history and principles of waqf, the state of waqf in Mauritius, governance and accountability models, sustainable structuring of waqf assets, and international experiences from Southeast Asia, Europe and Africa.

The programme also featured a panel discussion on the Waqf Act 1941 and a dedicated session on the financing of waqf projects by IsDB’s Awqaf Properties Investment Fund (APIF) led by Dr. Mohamed Ali Chatti and Dr. Hassan Mahfooz. These discussions highlighted the importance of enabling legal frameworks, sound fiduciary oversight, strong documentation, professional asset management and innovative financing in advancing the waqf sector.

The final day was dedicated to a capacity-building workshop on “Strengthening Waqf Leadership: Capacity Building for Waqf Managers (Mutawallis) and Legal Practitioners.” The workshop focused on practical training in waqf development, management and operations, as well as the drafting of waqfnama, or waqf deeds, in line with Shari’ah requirements and the Mauritian legal context. The capacity building was delivered by experts from various jurisdictions including Aboubacar Salihou Kante from the IsDB Institute.

Experts from IsDBI, APIF and international partner institutions shared practical insights on the roles of waqif, mutawalli, beneficiaries and regulators; waqf development strategies and best practices; the design of waqf development plans; and the essential elements of a waqf deed. The training reinforced the need for clear governance structures, robust investment policies, risk management, compliance, monitoring and reporting mechanisms, and the effective use of technology in waqf administration.

The participation by IsDBI and APIF representatives in the conference underscored the IsDB Group’s commitment to supporting member countries and Muslim communities in strengthening Islamic social finance institutions, promoting knowledge-based solutions, and helping unlock the developmental potential of waqf. The Institute’s contribution reflected its broader mandate to advance capacity development, applied research and knowledge sharing in Islamic economics and finance.

IsDBI commends the Awqaf (Mauritius) Foundation for organizing the conference and for its efforts to raise awareness, build institutional capacity and encourage community engagement around waqf in Mauritius. The Institute also acknowledges the contributions of speakers and experts from Mauritius, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Türkiye and the United Kingdom, whose participation enriched the exchange of experiences and practical solutions.