From ABB Bank – a rewarding campaign for football fans

Following the highly popular “Goals Bring Wins!” campaign launched during the FIFA World Cup, ABB Bank is introducing a new campaign ahead of the football season. The campaign, titled “ABB Play – Master Liqa”, will start on 15 September 2026 and run until 5 June 2027.

“ABB Play – Master Liqa” combines football predictions and ABB mobile banking operations within a gamification mechanism.

By joining the campaign, ABB mobile users can predict football match results and earn goals and rewards by using ABB Bank’s products and services. Loans, cards, mortgages, DigiTravel, ABB Invest, Open Banking, DigiDeposit, payments, and other selected banking operations allow users to earn additional goals. In addition, ABB Mastercard cardholders can activate special bonuses when making payments with their ABB Mastercard cards and earn extra points/goals.

The campaign consists of 4 stages:

Stage 1: 15.09.2026 – 29.10.2026

Stage 2: 30.10.2026 – 28.12.2026

Stage 3: 29.12.2026 – 01.03.2027

Final: 02.03.2027 – 05.06.2027

All users of the ABB mobile application can participate in the campaign. To start earning goals, users must first join the campaign. Goals for banking operations are awarded depending on the product: once, repeatedly during each stage, or based on the volume of completed transactions.

Tour prizes include travel vouchers, “iPhone”, “MacBook Air”, “iPad Air”, “Apple Watch”, “AirPods”, and cashback rewards.

The final prizes for 10 000 winners include apartments at Sea Breeze, cars, travel vouchers, “Apple” devices, and cashback rewards.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful, and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website ABB Bank official website, through the Information Centre at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.