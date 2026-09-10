Uzbekistan, Germany explore joint projects in strategic minerals

Photo: the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Uzbekistan and Germany discussed opportunities to expand industrial and investment cooperation in mining and strategic mineral resources, including the potential development of joint projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Minister Bobir Islamov and a German delegation led by Klaus Mangold, chairman of Mangold Consulting GmbH.

According to the Ministry, during the meeting, the Uzbek Technological Metals Plant presented its operations, current capabilities and ongoing work to develop and process strategic mineral resources.

Representatives of Mercedes-Benz AG then presented the “Uzbek-German Raw Materials Dialogue,” outlining potential areas for deeper industrial cooperation and investment.

The discussions covered Uzbekistan’s mineral and raw-material potential, opportunities for joint projects and prospects for expanding technological and investment cooperation between Uzbek and German companies.

“The sides agreed to further develop cooperation in mining and strategic raw materials, jointly explore promising areas and continue an active dialogue on potential projects,” the Uzbek Ministry of Mining and Geology said.

Moreover, the meeting provided a platform for the participants to examine how Uzbekistan’s strategic mineral resources could support broader industrial cooperation with German businesses.

The Uzbek side presented the capabilities of the country’s technological metals sector, while the German delegation shared its perspective on opportunities for cooperation through the raw-materials dialogue.

Strategic minerals have become an increasingly important area of international economic cooperation as countries and companies seek to strengthen industrial supply chains and develop new sources of critical raw materials.

For Uzbekistan, cooperation with German companies could provide opportunities to attract technology, expertise and investment into the exploration, development and processing of strategic mineral resources.

The participants agreed to continue studying promising areas of cooperation and maintain dialogue on potential initiatives in mining and strategic raw materials.

The latest negotiations are part of Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to expand international partnerships in the mining sector and to enhance the efficient use of its mineral resources through technological, investment, and industrial cooperation.