Azerbaijan to facilitate new Russian grain transit to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Another shipment of Russian products to Armenia will be carried out through Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), 20 railcars carrying 1,400 tonnes of barley and 21 railcars carrying 1,469 tonnes of wheat will depart from the Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik station on September 10.

To date, nearly 60,000 tonnes of grain, more than 9,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 1,414 tonnes of propane, 133 tonnes of aluminum, 1,114 tonnes of coal and 608 tonnes of timber have been delivered from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

In addition, Azerbaijan has exported nearly 17,000 tonnes of diesel fuel and around 5,000 tonnes of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline to Armenia to date.

Will be updated