UNFCCC official highlights Azerbaijan’s role in circular economy agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Azerbaijan has secured a clear place for the circular economy on the climate agenda, the Senior Director for Programmes Coordination at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Daniele Violetti said during Baku Climate Action Week, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the second Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement will serve as a milestone at which countries will assess the current situation and identify the necessary actions to achieve the Paris Agreement’s goals.

“We are in a transitional period, and now the conclusions of the first Global Stocktake must be put into practice, translated into national plans, investment decisions, and discussions. The transition to practical action does not occur solely through negotiations. The multilateral process, conventions, and the Paris Agreement form the foundation for joint action by all parties. However, implementation and concrete actions take place in other spheres — in the real economy, through partnerships, technologies, and financing,*” Violetti stated.

He emphasized the importance of the global climate action agenda, noting that it is based on the work of the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action, which for more than a decade has connected governments with cities, businesses, the financial sector, and civil society, and has helped translate the outcomes of the negotiation process into practical action.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s presidency of COP29, Violetti highlighted the launch of the Baku Resource Efficiency and Circularity Agenda: “Azerbaijan has taken a very important step within the framework of this agenda by launching the Baku Resource Efficiency and Circularity Agenda and ensuring that the circular economy has a clear place on the climate agenda.”