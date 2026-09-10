Turkmenistan eyes major expansion of trade with European companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Turkmenistan sees opportunities to increase trade, expand business contacts with European companies and implement new investment projects.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government on September 10 following a meeting between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and EU Ambassador Luc Pierre Devigne.

“The head of state noted that there are significant opportunities to increase trade, expand business ties with companies in European countries, and implement new investment projects,” the report highlighted.

According to the statement, Turkmenistan also attaches particular importance to cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, industry, agriculture, digital technologies and environmental protection.

The sides discussed prospects for further developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union in these areas.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union has gained a more practical dimension in 2026, with trade, investment, connectivity and the business environment becoming prominent areas of engagement. The first Turkmenistan-EU Business Forum, held in Ashgabat on March 26 under the theme “New Horizons for Connectivity, Investment and Sustainable Growth,” brought together more than 200 representatives of governments, businesses, international financial institutions and international organizations.

The forum was organized by the EU and the Government of Turkmenistan in partnership with the International Trade Centre. Its discussions covered improving the business and investment environment, transport and trade connectivity, and the green transition. The business-environment session addressed trade and economic relations, the legal framework for entrepreneurship and expanding export opportunities for Turkmenistan's private sector.

The forum also fits into the EU's broader Global Gateway engagement with Turkmenistan, particularly in connectivity, sustainable economic development and investment.