Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss cooperation on ongoing projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Azerbaijan's Central Bank and the World Bank discussed their cooperation and ongoing technical assistance projects.

According to the CBA, the discussions took place during a meeting between CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov and a World Bank delegation led by Rolande Pryce, Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

The meeting covered the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, implementation of measures outlined in the Country Partnership Framework, ongoing investment projects and future cooperation prospects.

During the meeting, Kazimov congratulated Sasha Bakes, the newly appointed World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan, and wished him success in his new role. The sides also exchanged views on cooperation between the Central Bank and the World Bank, as well as technical assistance projects being implemented.

Earlier, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Rolande Pryce told Trend that the World Bank was working on two new projects in Azerbaijan focused on agriculture and irrigation, as well as environmental improvement initiatives in Baku. “We are currently actively preparing two projects. The first concerns agriculture and irrigation. We are working with the Ministry of Agriculture on a program that will help implement the new state program for the sector’s development,” Pryce said.

According to him, the project is expected to be submitted for consideration by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors in mid-2027.

Pryce also said that the World Bank was preparing the “Livable Baku” project, which envisages the restoration of lakes and the rehabilitation of areas contaminated as a result of previous oil production activities. “We expect to complete it and submit the project to the Board of Directors for consideration in the first half of 2027, tentatively in March or April,” he noted.

Since Azerbaijan joined the World Bank, a total of around $4.9 billion in financing has been allocated for 53 projects under the partnership framework.