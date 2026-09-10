Saida Mirziyoyeva appointed manager of Tashkent financial center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Saida Mirziyoyeva, head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, has been appointed manager of the Tashkent International Financial Center alongside her current position.

This was stated in a presidential decree published on the official press service channel of the President of Uzbekistan.

According to the decree, as manager, Mirziyoyeva will also serve as secretary general of the Financial Center Council, responsible for organizing its agenda and chairing council meetings in the absence of the chairman.

A key priority of her new role will be coordinating the launch of the financial center, including preparing initial documents and establishing cooperation between government agencies and the center’s structures.

The manager will also represent the Financial Center in relations with international organizations, investors and partners in Uzbekistan and abroad.

“The manager will coordinate the launch of the Financial Center and organize effective interaction between government bodies and the center’s structures,” the presidential administration said.

Mirziyoyeva will also participate in personnel decisions related to the Financial Center, including the appointment of the executive director and deputy directors of the Financial Center Administration. She will also submit recommendations concerning the leadership of the Financial Services Department.

The manager will have the authority to sign agreements, establish working groups and engage experts as part of efforts to support the center’s development and launch.

The appointment places responsibility for coordinating the initial institutional setup of the Financial Center alongside Mirziyoyeva’s existing role as head of the presidential administration.

The Tashkent International Financial Center is being developed as part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen its financial infrastructure and expand engagement with international investors and financial institutions.

The new management role is expected to focus on coordinating the center’s initial organizational processes, establishing institutional links and preparing the framework needed for its operations.

Under the presidential decree, Mirziyoyeva will perform the functions of Financial Center manager on a concurrent basis with her current position.