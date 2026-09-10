KBR wins three-year contract for radio frequency modernization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. KBR has secured a three-year contract from a US government customer to advance engineering and modernization of mission-critical radio frequency (RF) capabilities, the company said.

The contract was awarded to KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions business, which is expected to become an independent company, Trinzic, following a planned spin-off in January 2027.

Under the time-and-materials contract, KBR will provide end-to-end manufacturing capabilities for systems supporting US national security requirements.

The company said the work will involve precision engineering, advanced materials, process control, manufacturing, supply chain management and quality assurance, with a focus on rapidly delivering upgraded capabilities while maintaining operational readiness.

“This award underscores the trust our customer places in KBR to help sustain and modernize mission-essential radio frequency capabilities that must be ready when needed,” said Jay Lennon, Senior Vice President of Mission Technology Solutions.

“Strategically, it strengthens our position in high-consequence engineering and expands a long-standing partnership where speed and reliability directly support operational outcomes,” Lennon added.

KBR has supported the program for more than 40 years, providing expertise in system design, production and sustainment as mission requirements have evolved.

The company’s Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and operate under the name Trinzic. The new company is expected to launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue and 18,000 employees.