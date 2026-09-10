Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss long-term efficient partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The long-term efficient partnership has been discussed between Azerbaijan and the World Bank.

This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers following the meeting between Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and a delegation led by the Regional Director for the South Caucasus of the World Bank, Rolande Pryce, on September 10.

According to the information, at the meeting, it was noted that the projects implemented jointly with WB over the past period have contributed to supporting the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, good opportunities for expanding cooperation in sustainable urban development, green energy, transport infrastructure, agriculture, water supply and water resources management, as well as a number of other areas were emphasized.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for the development of mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan and the World Bank and future joint projects.

Meanwhile, the meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov.