Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service evolves into internationally recognized innovation model

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. ASAN Service has evolved into an internationally recognized model of Azerbaijan’s national innovation and public-sector reforms, with unified service centers based on the model now operating across four continents and numbering nearly 600, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Mahammadali Khudaverdiyev, a representative of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, made the remarks during the panel session titled “Partnerships for Sustainable Development and Effective Humanitarian Assistance,” held as part of a conference titled “Promoting Global Solidarity through Cooperation for Humanitarian Support and Development,” dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the International Development Assistance Agency.

“ASAN Service” is a multi-channel public service model that provides government services in a single location and through various channels, he said.

“ASAN Service” is a good example of a multi-channel public service delivery model under which 400 government services are provided to citizens in one location, while mobile buses also operate.

“Our slogan is clear: leave no one behind. As ASAN Service, our main goal is to reach everyone through different channels, from cities to districts and even mountainous areas,” Khudaverdiyev said.

He noted that citizen satisfaction is one of the key indicators of ASAN Service’s performance, adding that the model’s international recognition has enabled Azerbaijan to share its experience in innovation and reform in public administration with other countries.

“ASAN Service is Azerbaijan’s national innovation and reform. Today, we can clearly see that this national reform and agenda implemented by Azerbaijan in terms of innovation in the public sector has become an internationally recognized model,” he said.

Khudaverdiyev noted that ASAN Service has received two United Nations awards and several other major international awards.

“ASAN Service was also named the ‘Best Government Service’ at the annual World Government Summit held about three years ago. These awards demonstrate the high level of international recognition enjoyed by ASAN Service,” the State Agency representative said.

He said unified service centers established based on the ASAN Service model now number nearly 600 across various countries and contribute to improving access to public services for more than 800 million people.

“These countries are not limited to those with which we have cooperated to date. With many of them, we already have agreements and memorandums of understanding. We cover four continents and are also very active in Africa,” Khudaverdiyev added.

According to him, examples of the ASAN Service model being implemented in different countries include centers in Afghanistan, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Uganda.

Khudaverdiyev also touched on Azerbaijan’s cooperation with Ethiopia in developing public services.

“Ethiopia’s MESOB model for public services is an interesting example in this regard. In the local language, ‘MESOB’ means a basket, that is, having everything in one place. They encourage other African countries to develop public services and the public sector. They currently have more than 100 public service centers,” he said.

The State Agency representative said that prospects for implementing the ASAN Service model in Somalia are also being discussed.

“We are also cooperating closely with Somalia’s ambassador to Azerbaijan in this area and discussing the potential for implementing the ASAN Service model in Somalia,” Khudaverdiyev said.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has also achieved significant results in implementing the ASAN model as part of its cooperation with Pakistan.

“We succeeded in establishing the first Pakistan-ASAN Center in Islamabad. The process of expanding the ASAN model is currently underway, and we are working closely with our partners in Pakistan in this area,” he added.