Türkiye shares details on preparations for COP31 in Antalya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. An event area with a total area of ​​1.5 million square meters has been prepared in Antalya, Head of the Support Services Department of the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Ahmet Sami Kulaklıoğlu, said at the event "COP31: Operations Management" held within the framework of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the Blue Zone and Green Zone will be located in a single space in the area where COP31 will be held.

"The COP31 area is built on a total area of ​​1.1 million square meters. Approximately 527,000 square meters of this falls on the Blue Zone, and 582,000 square meters on the Green Zone. Together with the landscaping of the surrounding areas and parking lots, the total area reaches 1.5 million square meters," Kulaklıoğlu noted.

He pointed out that the Blue and Green zones, as well as separate transportation routes for VVIP guests, have been identified to ensure the smooth movement of event participants.

According to the official, COP31 Antalya will be held on a 181,357 square meter indoor area. Of this area, 39,710 square meters will be permanent and 141,647 square meters will be temporary structures.

"The Blue Zone will house the General Assembly halls, VVIP halls, discussion halls, a media center, the COP31 Presidency office, United Nations offices, side event areas, pavilions, and delegation offices," he added.

Kulaklıoğlu also said that all entrances to the Blue Zone will be made from a single entry point. 30 checkpoints will be established there for issuing accreditation cards and security checks.

He further noted that a separate VVIP entry point is planned for the Leaders' Summit to be held on November 11-12 within the framework of COP31.

"Only the leaders and their three-person delegation will be able to use the VVIP entrance. They will go from the entrance to the reception area and from there to the VVIP hall," Kulaklıoğlu emphasized.

The official also said that Antalya has ample opportunities to host COP31 participants.

"With its 630-kilometer coastline and strong hospitality infrastructure, Antalya is one of the most preferred tourism destinations in the world. Antalya and Antalya Airport, which receive millions of guests every year, have the necessary capacity and facilities to host an event of this scale," he said.

According to him, in the Antalya tourism center, which has a capacity of 650,000 beds, there are accommodation opportunities with a capacity of approximately 300,000 beds in the city center, Galaci, Lara, Kundu, and Belek regions close to the COP31 event area.

Kulaklıoğlu also recommended that COP31 participants visit Antalya's historical and cultural sites, including Perge, Aspendos, Side, and Patara.