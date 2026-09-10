President Ilham Aliyev approves state program for ensuring food security in 2027−2032

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of the "State program on ensuring food security in Azerbaijan for 2027-2032".

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the state program has been approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve the issues arising from this decree.

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan must coordinate and supervise the implementation of the measures envisaged in the state program, and must inform the President of Azerbaijan once a year about the implementation status of the measures envisaged in the state program.

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication must monitor and evaluate the implementation of the measures envisaged in the State Program upon the request of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, together with the Food Safety Agency, must take appropriate measures to ensure that the necessary financial resources are provided for in the state budget and state investment programs of Azerbaijan each year to finance the measures envisaged in the state program.