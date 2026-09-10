China’s new rail route to Iran puts Uzbekistan in spotlight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. A container block train carrying 55 containers departed from China for Iran via Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, underscoring Uzbekistan’s growing role in connecting Chinese cargo with markets in Iran and other countries.

This was reflected in the statement published by the UTK.

According to the information, the train was formed at Chengxiang station in China and is carrying passenger car components, consumer goods, and other consolidated cargo.

Kazakhstan Railways received the train at the Khorgos-Altynkol border crossing, and the block train departed Altynkol station on September 7.

The train will next enter Uzbekistan through the Keles border crossing before continuing in transit through the country toward Turkmenistan via the Khojadavlet border station. From Turkmenistan, the cargo will reach Iran through the Sarakhs border crossing.

The route covers more than 6,000 kilometers and is expected to take between 14 and 16 days to complete.

“This container train demonstrates the practical effectiveness of the China–Central Asia–Iran transport corridor and creates a strong foundation for establishing regular container block-train services along the route,” Uztemiryolkonteyner said.

The launch adds another multimodal freight connection linking China with Iran through Central Asia and places Uzbekistan along a route designed to facilitate the transit of containerized cargo across the region.

The shipment includes a mix of automotive components, consumer goods and other consolidated cargo, demonstrating the route’s potential to handle different types of commercial shipments.

For Uzbekistan, the development of transit container services provides an opportunity to strengthen its role as a regional logistics hub and expand the use of its railway infrastructure for international freight transportation.

The planned 14–16-day transit time and route length of more than 6,000 kilometers provide a framework for regular freight services between China and Iran through Central Asia.

Uztemiryolkonteyner said the project could serve as a basis for organizing regular container block trains along the China–Central Asia–Iran corridor, further strengthening transport connectivity between the participating countries.