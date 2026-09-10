Uzbekistan, Japan push ahead with major energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Uzbekistan and Japan are pushing ahead with major energy projects covering power generation, electricity transmission and gas infrastructure.

This was reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Minister Sherzod Khodjaev and Japan’s State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Kenji Yamada.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed the progress of major projects being implemented in Uzbekistan with the participation of leading Japanese energy companies. The projects cover electricity generation, the development of power transmission lines and the modernization of the country’s gas transmission infrastructure.

The meeting also focused on maintaining momentum on mutually beneficial initiatives and strengthening cooperation between Uzbek and Japanese partners in the energy sector.

“Energy remains one of the key areas of Uzbekistan-Japan strategic cooperation, with major projects creating new opportunities for the modernization of infrastructure and the development of the country’s energy system,” the Uzbek Energy Ministry said.

The sides agreed to continue advancing mutually beneficial projects and maintain close cooperation on energy initiatives, according to the ministry.

The latest talks underscore the role of Japanese companies in Uzbekistan’s efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure and expand cooperation with international partners across electricity, transmission, and gas transportation.