Kazakhstan, Kimmeridge explore new oil and gas investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry and U.S. investment company Kimmeridge discussed prospects for investment cooperation and potential new projects in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector.

This was announced by the ministry’s press service, following the meeting between Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Fayçal Benjelloun, Managing Director at Kimmeridge and head of the company’s Abu Dhabi office.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed current developments in Kazakhstan’s energy sector, investment cooperation and opportunities for implementing new projects in the country’s oil and gas industry.

Particular attention was paid to long-term trends in the global energy market, the investment potential of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector and prospective areas of cooperation. The sides also exchanged views on sustainable development of the sector, attracting investment and introducing modern technologies.

Akkenzhenov noted Kazakhstan’s interest in expanding cooperation with international investment companies and attracting long-term investment into the energy sector.

“Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in continuing a constructive dialogue and further exploring promising areas of cooperation,” the ministry said.

Kimmeridge is a U.S. investment company specializing in the energy sector. It primarily invests in low-cost oil and gas assets and infrastructure projects, as well as energy transition projects.