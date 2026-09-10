National Bank of Kyrgyzstan and CertiK sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and CertiK, an international company specializing in blockchain technology and digital asset security, have signed a memorandum of understanding.

According to the National Bank, the memorandum was signed on September 9 during a meeting between Sanzhar Abdygaziev, a member of the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, and representatives of CertiK.

"On September 9, 2026, a meeting was held at the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic between Sanzhar Abdygaziev, a member of the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, and representatives of CertiK, one of the leading international companies in the field of blockchain technology and digital asset security, with significant experience in cooperation with financial institutions, government bodies and regulators in various countries," the statement said.

The memorandum is aimed at developing cooperation and exchanging experience in cybersecurity, digital financial technologies, blockchain technologies and digital assets.

Furthermore, the parties intend to cooperate on issues related to the security of digital assets and blockchain infrastructure, risk monitoring and assessment, compliance, as well as modern approaches to combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism in the digital asset sector.

The cooperation also provides for the exchange of international experience and expertise, consultations and working meetings, as well as consideration of possible joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

The signing of the memorandum establishes a framework for further professional cooperation between the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and CertiK.