Azerbaijan to base international assistance on mutual benefit, sustainable results – FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Azerbaijan’s international assistance policy will continue to be guided by respect for national priorities, mutual benefit, experience-sharing and sustainable results, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's publication on X, Bayramov made the remarks while addressing a conference marking the 15th anniversary of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA).

He noted that Azerbaijan’s international assistance policy has evolved into a systematic approach covering humanitarian assistance, development cooperation, knowledge-sharing, capacity-building and educational opportunities.

Bayramov emphasized that development cooperation goes beyond financial assistance, highlighting Azerbaijan’s efforts to share its experience in e-governance, public services, education, healthcare and social protection through South-South cooperation. He cited the ASAN Service model as one of the examples of Azerbaijan’s contribution to international knowledge exchange and capacity building.

The minister also highlighted Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency and efforts to strengthen climate finance for developing countries. According to him, the Baku Climate and Peace Action Hub, established under Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency, is advancing practical cooperation in support of climate-vulnerable and conflict-affected countries.

Bayramov said that over the past 15 years, more than 140 countries have benefited from Azerbaijan’s international assistance, including all 54 African states, 111 Non-Aligned Movement member states and 52 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states.

He added that since 2020, around $400 million has been allocated through bilateral and multilateral assistance programmes.

The conference also featured the signing of a memorandum of understanding between AIDA and Türkiye’s Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) to expand joint development initiatives, experience-sharing and cooperation in partner countries.