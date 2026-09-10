Azerbaijan urges stronger cooperation on nature and biodiversity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Cooperation on the protection of nature and biodiversity should be strengthened, the Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate issues and COP29 President, Mukhtar Babayev, said at the event held within the framework of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, Azerbaijan is expanding cooperation with the countries of the Turkic world in the field of nature and biodiversity protection.

Babayev noted that the Hyrcanian forests are one of the examples that demonstrate the importance of cooperation in the protection of natural heritage.

"This ancient ecosystem is currently part of a transnational UNESCO World Heritage site that Azerbaijan shares with neighboring countries. Its protection demonstrates the importance of bringing together science, management of specially protected areas, and local knowledge," he explained.

He also said that Azerbaijan is expanding its efforts to protect nature at the national level.

"With the recent establishment of two new national parks, the number of national parks in Azerbaijan has reached 12. Specially protected natural areas account for more than 10.5% of the country's territory," Babayev emphasized.

The COP29 President said that Shusha's experience in the field of cultural cooperation can also be applied to the protection of nature and biodiversity.

"Shusha, which became the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023 and the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2024, has become an important platform for bringing our cultures and institutions closer together. We must build on this experience and apply the same spirit of cooperation to cooperation in the field of nature and biodiversity," he said.

Babayev pointed out that the Turkic world has diverse ecosystems and shared traditions related to natural resources.

"From mountains and forests to steppes, swamps, and the Caspian Sea, our region has diverse ecosystems. At the same time, we share many traditions of living with and managing natural resources," he emphasized.

According to him, traditional knowledge should be combined with modern conservation approaches, and practical experience should be exchanged between countries.

"Our national parks can cooperate directly. Our scientists and foresters can conduct joint research, training, and biodiversity monitoring. By linking cultural heritage with nature conservation, we can strengthen both the protection and international recognition of these unique landscapes and traditions," Babayev noted.

"Let us build on our solid foundation of friendship and cooperation throughout the Turkic world. Our culture has taught us to respect nature. Today, it's our responsibility to translate this common value into joint action," he added.