QazaqGaz explores Hong Kong market to raise financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Kazakhstan's national gas company QazaqGaz discussed opportunities to raise financing through Hong Kong's capital markets with representatives of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and China International Capital Corporation (CICC), the company said.

The issue was discussed during a working meeting between QazaqGaz Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Economics and Finance Zhanbolat Mirmanov and representatives of HKEX and CICC. The HKEX delegation included Christopher Wong, Chairman of the Listing Committee.

"During the negotiations, the sides discussed the opportunities offered by the Hong Kong capital market for listing and raising financing, as well as potential areas for further cooperation," QazaqGaz said.

Particular attention was paid to the potential use of international capital markets to finance the company's projects and strategic objectives.

HKEX is the operator of Hong Kong's securities and derivatives markets, providing companies with access to international investors through equity and debt listings.

CICC is a Chinese investment bank specializing in investment banking, financing, equity and bond offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate advisory services.

Recently, QazaqGaz and China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) discussed further steps to implement a project to construct a gas processing plant at the Kashagan field.

Moreover, QazaqGaz and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at expanding collaboration in the gas industry. The MoU sets out the main areas of further cooperation between the two companies.